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Second victim dies after shooting in downtown Athens, family says

By
Published  March 15, 2026 4:11pm EDT
Athens-Clarke County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

This drone snapshot shows near the scene of where a shooting took place in downtown Athens on March 14, 2026. (FOX 5 News) 

The Brief

    • A second person has died following a shooting in downtown Athens.
    • Sources confirmed Dylan Bentley, 19, has died just one day after gunfire erupted in a parking lot on North Jackson Street.
    • 22-year-old Clayton Adams died on the scene immediately following the shooting.

ATHENS, Ga. - A second victim has died following a Saturday morning shooting in a downtown Athens parking lot, family members confirmed to FOX 5's Larry Spruill.

What we know:

Dylan Bentley, 19, died on Sunday, just one day after gunfire erupted at the intersection of 400 North Jackson Street.

Bently was one of three people shot in the incident.

Officers arrived at the location around 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, where they found 22-year-old Clayton Adams had died on the scene.

Clayton Adams was killed in a shooting in downtown Athens on March 14, 2026. (Credit: Photo provided by the Adams family)

Bentley and a third victim were rushed to the hospital. While Bentley has since passed away, the third victim remains in critical condition.  

Police arrested Mark Desousa, 22, of Jefferson in connection with the deadly shooting. Desousa faces charges of malice murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery. 

What they're saying:

Adams' family told FOX 5 that one of the victims had been friends with Desousa.

RELATED: Arrest made in Athens triple shooting that killed Clayton Adams

Adams' brother, Eli Adams, said the news of his brother's death has left him reeling.

"I am in shock, really, just can't wrap my head around this right now," he said. "He was my best friend, honestly. I just can't believe someone would do this to him." 

What we don't know:

Authorities have not revealed what led to the gunfire. 

The Source: Information in this report comes from family members who spoke with FOX 5's Larry Spruill and prior FOX 5 reporting. 

Athens-Clarke CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews