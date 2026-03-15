Georgia school district going virtual due to weather threat
MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia school district has said it will hold a virtual learning day on Monday as severe weather is set to move through.
What we know:
Meriwether County School System said all schools will transition to remote learning due to the threat of the storm.
School officials said they will continue to monitor the system and provide additional updates if needed.
RELATED: Risk upgraded as storms bring severe weather to North Georgia Monday
Local perspective:
It comes as a strong thunderstorm front is set to pass through North Georgia early Monday.
The line is expected to sweep through the area from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Some parts of Georgia are under a Level 3 threat risk, while others are under a Level 2.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Meriwether County School System and prior FOX 5 reporting.