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Georgia school district going virtual due to weather threat

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 15, 2026 5:45pm EDT
Meriwether County
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • Meriwether County schools will hold a virtual learning day due to the threat of inclement weather. 
    • The school district said teachers will send updates regarding assignments. 
    • School officials will continue to monitor the storm as it moves through. 

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia school district has said it will hold a virtual learning day on Monday as severe weather is set to move through. 

What we know:

Meriwether County School System said all schools will transition to remote learning due to the threat of the storm.

School officials said they will continue to monitor the system and provide additional updates if needed. 

RELATED: Risk upgraded as storms bring severe weather to North Georgia Monday

Local perspective:

It comes as a strong thunderstorm front is set to pass through North Georgia early Monday.

The line is expected to sweep through the area from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Some parts of Georgia are under a Level 3 threat risk, while others are under a Level 2.  

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Meriwether County School System and prior FOX 5 reporting. 

Meriwether CountyNews