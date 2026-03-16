Storms and TSA shortages snarl Hartsfield-Jackson travel Monday morning

Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
until MON 7:30 AM EDT, Upson County, Lamar County
13
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until MON 7:15 AM EDT, Lamar County, Upson County, Walton County, Oconee County, Rockdale County, Newton County, Clarke County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 7:10 AM EDT until MON 7:45 AM EDT, Lamar County, Newton County, Butts County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 6:35 AM EDT until MON 7:15 AM EDT, Newton County, Lamar County, Meriwether County, Spalding County, Butts County, Fayette County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 7:13 AM EDT until MON 7:45 AM EDT, Upson County, Lamar County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 7:03 AM EDT until MON 7:45 AM EDT, Oconee County, Clarke County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 7:11 AM EDT until MON 8:15 AM EDT, Clay County
Tornado Watch
until MON 10:00 AM EDT, Oconee County, Newton County, Walton County, Rockdale County, Lamar County, Upson County, Clarke County, Meriwether County, Spalding County, Butts County
Tornado Watch
from MON 4:11 AM EDT until MON 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County
Wind Advisory
until MON 8:00 AM EDT, Clay County
Wind Advisory
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Freeze Warning
from MON 10:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Freeze Warning
from MON 11:00 PM EDT until TUE 10:00 AM EDT, Whitfield County, Union County, Haralson County, Heard County, Lumpkin County, Spalding County, Lamar County, Troup County, Fannin County, Jasper County, Clarke County, Gordon County, Jackson County, Clayton County, Rockdale County, North Fulton County, Polk County, Douglas County, Walton County, DeKalb County, Cobb County, Gilmer County, Fayette County, Bartow County, Madison County, Barrow County, Cherokee County, Catoosa County, Chattooga County, Newton County, Carroll County, White County, Forsyth County, Morgan County, Walker County, Putnam County, Dade County, Dawson County, Oglethorpe County, Oconee County, Meriwether County, Banks County, Pickens County, South Fulton County, Towns County, Murray County, Coweta County, Henry County, Floyd County, Upson County, Paulding County, Greene County, Hall County, Pike County, Butts County, Gwinnett County

Storms and TSA shortages snarl Hartsfield-Jackson travel Monday morning

By
Published  March 16, 2026 6:18am EDT
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
FOX 5 Atlanta
Serious delays at Hartsfield-Jackson airport

Serious delays at Hartsfield-Jackson airport

Serious delays are happening Monday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport because of weather and the partial government shutdown that is impacting TSA. 

The Brief

    • Hartsfield-Jackson is seeing nearly 160 cancellations and 80 delays due to severe thunderstorms moving across the East Coast.
    • Security wait times reached nearly two hours Monday morning amid TSA staffing shortages and employees working without pay.
    • Delta Air Lines has issued travel waivers to provide passengers with flexible rebooking options during the storm.

ATLANTA - A potent combination of severe weather and critical staffing shortages has triggered widespread disruption at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, leaving thousands of travelers facing massive delays and cancellations Monday morning.

What they're saying:

Airport officials reported nearly 160 canceled flights and more than 80 delays as a line of severe thunderstorms moved through the Southeast. The weather system, which has already prompted virtual learning days for some local students, is also impacting major hubs in New York and Boston. Delta Air Lines has responded by issuing a travel waiver, offering flexible rebooking options for passengers whose plans are threatened by the storms.

Adding to the meteorological chaos, TSA security wait times at the main checkpoint skyrocketed to nearly two hours early Monday. While wait times fluctuated, dipping to 99 minutes by mid-morning, lines continued to stretch deep into the airport atrium.

The bottleneck is being attributed to ongoing TSA staffing shortages. Many employees are currently working without paychecks due to broader federal funding issues. The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), the union representing TSA workers, is scheduled to hold a press conference this afternoon to address the working conditions as employees face their second missed pay cycle in recent months.

Travelers are encouraged to check their flight status before heading to the airport and to allow at least three hours to navigate security checkpoints.

The Source

  • This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report. 

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International AirportAtlantaNews