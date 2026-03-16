Storms and TSA shortages snarl Hartsfield-Jackson travel Monday morning

The Brief Hartsfield-Jackson is seeing nearly 160 cancellations and 80 delays due to severe thunderstorms moving across the East Coast. Security wait times reached nearly two hours Monday morning amid TSA staffing shortages and employees working without pay. Delta Air Lines has issued travel waivers to provide passengers with flexible rebooking options during the storm.



A potent combination of severe weather and critical staffing shortages has triggered widespread disruption at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, leaving thousands of travelers facing massive delays and cancellations Monday morning.

What they're saying:

Airport officials reported nearly 160 canceled flights and more than 80 delays as a line of severe thunderstorms moved through the Southeast. The weather system, which has already prompted virtual learning days for some local students, is also impacting major hubs in New York and Boston. Delta Air Lines has responded by issuing a travel waiver, offering flexible rebooking options for passengers whose plans are threatened by the storms.

Adding to the meteorological chaos, TSA security wait times at the main checkpoint skyrocketed to nearly two hours early Monday. While wait times fluctuated, dipping to 99 minutes by mid-morning, lines continued to stretch deep into the airport atrium.

The bottleneck is being attributed to ongoing TSA staffing shortages. Many employees are currently working without paychecks due to broader federal funding issues. The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), the union representing TSA workers, is scheduled to hold a press conference this afternoon to address the working conditions as employees face their second missed pay cycle in recent months.

Travelers are encouraged to check their flight status before heading to the airport and to allow at least three hours to navigate security checkpoints.