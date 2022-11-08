Georiga 2022 Midterm Election Results for Lt. Governor

The race to be Georgia's next lieutenant governor does not have an incumbent. On the ballot is Democrat Charlie Bailey, Republican Burt Jones, and third party candidate Ryan Graham.

Bailey was early to launch a 2022 campaign, but he initially vied for Attorney General. Bailey lost in 2018 to Republican Attorney General Chris Carr. Bailey said days later several prominent Democrats had asked him to change his focus.

Bailey is a former Fulton County prosecutor now working in private practice. He argues that Georgia’s attorney general needs to focus on civil rights, organized crime, and protecting consumers.

Jones launched a bid for Lieutenant Governor after Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said he would not seek a second term .

Jones, elected to the State Senate for Georgia's 25th District in 2012, claims to be the first Georgia official to endorse former President Donald Trump.



In Georgia, a candidate must earn at least 50% of the vote to win outright.

