Georgia 2022 Midterm Election Results for Secretary of State

It's Election Day in Georgia, and voters are making their voices known by casting ballots in several hotly contested races, including Secretary of State.

Republican Incumbent Brad Raffensperger has been pitted against Democratic challenger Bee Nguyen. Also on the ballot is Ted Metz. Raffensperger was elected in 2018, succeeding Brian Kemp who won the race for governor that year.

Raffensperger is the CEO and owner of an engineering design firm, Tendon Systems, LLC. Before taking office, Raffensperger served two terms in the Georgia General Assembly from 2015 to 2019.

Raffensperger gained national attention for the way he handled the scrutiny of the 2020 election in Georgia.

Nguyen is from Augusta and was sworn into office in 2017 to represent Georgia House District 89, the seat formerly held by Stacey Abrams. Nguyen’s committee assignments led her to involvement in public education, and she’s sponsored criminal justice reform that revises justification and use of force laws in Georgia.

