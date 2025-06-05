DeKalb County implements new paid family leave policy

article

The Brief The DeKalb County has implemented its new paid family leave policy. The policy provides up to six weeks of paid leave for employees with a newborn baby or adopted or foster child. County leaders say they expect the ordinance to enhance employee retention.



DeKalb County has implemented its new paid family leave policy, expanding benefits to the county's employees.

The county commission unanimously passed the proposal in December 2024.

What we know:

The new policy provides up to six weeks of paid leave for eligible employees with a newborn baby or an adopted or foster child.

The policy also expands six leave benefits to include caregiving for an elderly parent, grandparents, and other family members.

The approval by the board comes after months of working to craft a policy that would meet the needs of the county's employees and their families.

What they're saying:

"It is essential that our employees feel supported when caring for their families. No one should ever have to choose between their loved ones and their financial security," Commissioner Ted Terry said. "I’m proud of DeKalb County’s swift action in implementing the family leave policy and reaffirming our commitment to equity and compassion in the workplace."

County leaders say they expect the ordinance will enhance employee retention and recruitment.