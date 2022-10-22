After record-breaking early voting week, candidates want to keep momentum alive

Georgia voters are shattering records when it comes to early voting.

So far, voters have cast nearly 730,000 ballots early, according to the Secretary of State’s Office on Saturday night.

That’s up 50 percent from 2018.

At a midtown early voting location inside the High Art Museum, voters said it was in and out.

"Convenient, fast," said Jason Williams. "15 minutes. I didn’t have to wait online."

At this point in the 2018 election, a little more than 488,000 ballots had been cast early.

"We were out exercising and decided to walk over here and vote," said Midtown resident Mike Halwig. "So far it seems to be easy and quick, so everybody should go vote. Exercise their right."

On the campaign trail Saturday, candidates for governor echoed that sentiment to their supporters.

"We have seen record turn out this week, but when you leave this place you have to go and cast your ballot," Democrat Stacey Abrams told a crowd in Stone Mountain. "And the minute you’re done you have to call three friends you know don’t plan to vote. "

Abrams was campaigning with actress Kerry Washington.

"Already in record numbers people are coming out to vote," Washington said to a roaring crowd. "Over 130,000 Georgians cut cast their vote on the very first day."

Incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp told a crowd in Norcross on Saturday morning to urge their friends and family to do the same.

"Do not underestimate your individual ability to get the vote out," Kemp said. "We’re not asking you to move mountains, we’re asking you to make sure that your family is voting."

The early voting locations will stay open every weekday and at least two Saturdays in every county through Nov. 4, some counties on Sundays as well.

Voters can find their early voting locations through Georgia’s My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov .

Additionally, voters can apply for absentee ballots until Oct. 28, and ballots must be received at county election offices before polls close on Election Day.