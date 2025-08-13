Atlanta Police renew agreement with civilian oversight board, but some raise concerns

The Brief The Atlanta Police Department and the Atlanta Civilian Complaint Review Board have signed a new memorandum of understanding to improve cooperation, particularly in use-of-force investigations. The agreement requires APD to notify the board within 24 hours of major incidents and grants improved access to data, while also involving the board in training APD officers on oversight processes. Despite the new agreement, the Southern Center for Human Rights expresses caution, emphasizing the need for adequate resources to support the board's investigations and effectiveness.



Nearly two decades after it was created to investigate allegations of police misconduct, Atlanta’s independent civilian oversight board is once again under scrutiny.

Atlanta Police renew oversight committee

What we know:

Last month, the Atlanta Police Department and the Atlanta Civilian Complaint Review Board signed a new memorandum of understanding aimed at improving cooperation.

The agreement outlines how the two will work together on use-of-force investigations.

Under the deal, APD must notify the board within 24 hours of any major incident, including officer-involved shootings and in-custody deaths.

It also grants improved access to data and calls for the board to provide APD officers with training on its oversight process and complaint trends.

What they're saying:

"We welcome the role of civilian oversight and look forward to continued partnership with the ACRB as we work together to strengthen public trust and ensure accountability," APD Chief Darin Schierbaum said in a statement.

Southern Center for Human Rights reacts to APD oversight

The other side:

The Southern Center for Human Rights remains cautious. Public Policy Director Tiffany Roberts said she is not sure the new arrangement will be backed with the resources it needs. She noted that many elements of the agreement were already part of the legislation that created the board.

"The most important thing is that it has the resources to complete investigations," Roberts said. She added that the board was most effective when all of its seats were filled and it was not under pressure to reduce its size.

How is the ACRB performing?

Dig deeper:

The ACRB has had subpoena power since 2010, a tool its executive director, Lee Reid, has described as critical to civilian oversight.

Still, questions about the board’s effectiveness have persisted.

Last year, reporters and the Atlanta City Council raised concerns that it was not completing enough investigations.

What's next:

Two weeks ago, FOX 5 Atlanta reached out to the board for its perspective and performance numbers. As of this week, it is still considering whether to sit down for an interview.