Kemp and Abrams to go toe-to-toe in Atlanta Press Club debate Monday night

All eyes will be on the Atlanta Press Club's debate stage Monday night as the candidates for governor will face off in their first televised debate. Both Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams are preparing for the big night.

The two are expected to go head-to-head the same day early voting begins.

The FOX 5 Insider Advantage Poll shows that Kemp has the support of about 50-percent of likely voters. Abrams is trailing at 45.

"This is about explaining why they should fire the person that has the job and hire someone new," said Abrams.

Democrat Stacey Abrams came out swinging against her opponent, Republican Governor Brian Kemp, in a virtual news conference on Sunday.

"This is a governor who does not care about and won’t help the people of Georgia," she said.

Meanwhile, Kemp's press secretary told FOX 5 Atlanta that he "looks forward to contrasting his record of success and plan to build a safer, stronger Georgia with Stacey Abrams’ record of fighting to keep Georgia locked down, kids barred from the classroom, defund the police, and eliminate cash bail."

On Saturday, former Senator Kelly Loeffler was canvassing neighborhoods in Roswell on Kemp's behalf.

"Reaching out to them, letting them know that issues matter, their voice in their vote matters and that’s why were building this door-to-door ground game," said Loeffler.

With those lagging poll numbers, Abrams is hoping a visit from former president Barack Obama will give her a boost in the final days before Nov. 8.

"My focus is not on the polls," said Abram. "These are going to go up and down leading up to election day. My focus is reaching every voter in every corner of the state."

Abrams and Kemp will be joined on the debate stage by Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel.

The debate is set to kick off at 7 p.m.