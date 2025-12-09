WATCH | Fani Willis appealing order to appear before Senate committee
ATLANTA - The Georgia Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments today in a dispute involving Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and a subpoena issued by a state Senate investigative committee. Willis is appealing a Superior Court ruling that ordered her to testify before the Senate Special Committee on Investigations.
What we know:
The committee, chaired by Senator Bill Cowsert, is reviewing the election-interference case Willis filed against then-former President Donald Trump and multiple co-defendants. That case, which alleged racketeering tied to efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 results, was dismissed last month.
After months of resistance, Willis finally agreed to appear in November. However, Willis' attorney reportedly had a conflict and her appearance was canceled. At the time, it was reported that she would appear in mid-December instead.
In her appeal, Willis argues that the subpoena is invalid because the special committee had already ceased to legally exist and therefore lacked authority to compel her testimony. She also contends the subpoena was unauthorized under state law and that the issue is now moot since the original prosecution has ended.
Cowsert disputes that position, saying Willis is asking the state’s high court to issue an improper advisory ruling that would impose new limits on the Georgia Constitution.
The outcome could also affect Fulton County financially. Under a recently enacted law, defendants can seek reimbursement of legal fees if a prosecutor is disqualified and a case is dismissed, potentially leaving taxpayers responsible for significant costs.
