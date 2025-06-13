Georgia Supreme Court to hear Fani Willis subpoena dispute

article

The Brief The Georgia Supreme Court has agreed to hear Fulton DA Fani Willis’s appeal over whether a state Senate committee can legally subpoena her and her office for testimony and records. Senate Republicans, citing concerns over public spending and Willis’s role in the Trump election case, launched the probe after revelations of her relationship with former prosecutor Nathan Wade. A new state law signed by Gov. Kemp expanded lawmakers’ subpoena powers, bolstering the committee’s authority as it continues investigating Willis and other prominent Democrats.



The Georgia Supreme Court has agreed to take up a high-stakes legal battle between Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and a state Senate committee that has been trying to compel her testimony and obtain records from her office.

What we know:

The dispute stems from the Republican-led Senate Special Committee on Investigations, which was created after revelations about Willis’s past relationship with former special prosecutor Nathan Wade. The committee has demanded that Willis testify and hand over documents tied to the 2020 election interference case, as well as records related to her office’s interactions with the Biden administration and use of public funds.

Willis has refused to comply, arguing the committee lacks the constitutional authority to subpoena her and is seeking protected information. A Fulton County judge previously ruled against her, prompting an appeal now headed to the state’s highest court. Because the case raises constitutional questions, the justices were required to accept it.

What they're saying:

Sen. Bill Cowsert, the Republican leading the investigation, expressed confidence in the court’s upcoming decision.

"Nobody is above the law, including District Attorney Willis," he said.

A recent state law signed by Gov. Brian Kemp strengthens the Legislature’s power to issue subpoenas and conduct investigations — a key element in this case.

What's next:

The Supreme Court is also expected to rule soon on whether Willis can resume leading the Trump election case after the Georgia Court of Appeals ordered her removal last year.

