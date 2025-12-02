Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Georgia; $30B raised for education
ATLANTA - Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Georgia is waking up a millionaire.
What we know:
Although no one matched all six numbers in Monday night’s drawing, a ticket in the state hit all five white balls — 5, 18, 26, 47 and 59 — missing only the red Powerball of 1. Similar $1 million winning tickets were also sold in California and Illinois.
With no jackpot winner, the prize for the next drawing has climbed to $775 million, with a cash option estimated at $362.5 million.
The news comes as state leaders celebrate a major milestone for the Georgia Lottery.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday that the lottery has now generated more than $30 billion for education since ticket sales began in 1993. A ceremonial check marking the achievement was presented during Friday’s Georgia–Georgia Tech football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Kemp said the lottery’s contributions have broadened educational access statewide, supporting everything from the HOPE Scholarship to Georgia’s voluntary Pre-K program. Lottery CEO Gretchen Corbin praised players, retailers, lawmakers and partners for helping the organization reach the historic total.
The most recent quarterly transfer of $414.8 million pushed overall education funding from the lottery to $30.2 billion. To date, more than 2.25 million students have received HOPE scholarships, and over 2.2 million four-year-olds have attended Georgia’s Pre-K program. Lottery proceeds also support technology upgrades and capital improvements in public schools across the state.
How to play Powerball
What you can do:
Powerball tickets cost $2, and the game is offered in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. Powerball drawings are also livestreamed on the Powerball website.