North Georgia lottery players win big, including $1 million Powerball prize

Published  November 25, 2025 9:52pm EST
The Brief

    • A Duluth Powerball player won $1 million in the Nov. 22 drawing.
    • Other Georgia winners took home $50,000, $13,929, and $10,000 across multiple games.
    • Officials urge all winners to sign their tickets and verify prizes through the Georgia Lottery.

Several North Georgia lottery players are celebrating major wins, with prizes ranging from $10,000 to $1 million across multiple games.

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Duluth

What we know:

One lucky Powerball player won $1 million in the Nov. 22 drawing by matching all five white-ball numbers. The winning ticket was purchased at Publix, located at 1525 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth.

Georgia Lottery winners

Dig deeper:

A Jonesboro player won $50,000 in the same Powerball drawing after matching four white balls plus the Powerball. The ticket was purchased through the Georgia Lottery mobile app.

A Fayetteville resident won $13,929 playing Double Win Quick Win on the Georgia Lottery mobile app.

In Brookhaven, another player won the $10,000 top prize in the Nov. 21 Georgia FIVE evening drawing with a ticket purchased at BP Food & Gas, 2898 Clairmont Road.

What you can do:

Players should sign their tickets and check official lottery channels to confirm winnings, according to the Georgia Lottery. 

The Source: Information in this article came from the Georgia Lottery. 

