North Georgia lottery players win big, including $1 million Powerball prize
Several North Georgia lottery players are celebrating major wins, with prizes ranging from $10,000 to $1 million across multiple games.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Duluth
What we know:
One lucky Powerball player won $1 million in the Nov. 22 drawing by matching all five white-ball numbers. The winning ticket was purchased at Publix, located at 1525 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth.
Georgia Lottery winners
Dig deeper:
A Jonesboro player won $50,000 in the same Powerball drawing after matching four white balls plus the Powerball. The ticket was purchased through the Georgia Lottery mobile app.
A Fayetteville resident won $13,929 playing Double Win Quick Win on the Georgia Lottery mobile app.
In Brookhaven, another player won the $10,000 top prize in the Nov. 21 Georgia FIVE evening drawing with a ticket purchased at BP Food & Gas, 2898 Clairmont Road.
What you can do:
Players should sign their tickets and check official lottery channels to confirm winnings, according to the Georgia Lottery.
