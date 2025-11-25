North Georgia lottery players win big, including $1 million Powerball prize

The Brief A Duluth Powerball player won $1 million in the Nov. 22 drawing. Other Georgia winners took home $50,000, $13,929, and $10,000 across multiple games. Officials urge all winners to sign their tickets and verify prizes through the Georgia Lottery.



Several North Georgia lottery players are celebrating major wins, with prizes ranging from $10,000 to $1 million across multiple games.

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Duluth

What we know:

One lucky Powerball player won $1 million in the Nov. 22 drawing by matching all five white-ball numbers. The winning ticket was purchased at Publix, located at 1525 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth.

Georgia Lottery winners

Dig deeper:

A Jonesboro player won $50,000 in the same Powerball drawing after matching four white balls plus the Powerball. The ticket was purchased through the Georgia Lottery mobile app.

A Fayetteville resident won $13,929 playing Double Win Quick Win on the Georgia Lottery mobile app.

In Brookhaven, another player won the $10,000 top prize in the Nov. 21 Georgia FIVE evening drawing with a ticket purchased at BP Food & Gas, 2898 Clairmont Road.

What you can do:

Players should sign their tickets and check official lottery channels to confirm winnings, according to the Georgia Lottery.