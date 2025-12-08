Another $1M Powerball Georgia winner as jackpot continues to grow

The Brief Powerball jackpot rises to $875 million ahead of tonight’s drawing No grand-prize winner since September 6, when two tickets split $1B A Georgia ticket matched enough numbers Friday to win $1 million



The Powerball jackpot now stands at $875 million, with players across the country hoping to strike it rich in tonight’s drawing. The prize has rolled over for the 40th consecutive drawing, a stretch that has continued to grow the jackpot into one of the largest of the year.

PREVIOUS STORY: Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Georgia; $30B raised for education

What we know:

The Powerball grand prize was last hit on Sept. 6, when winning tickets sold in Missouri and Texas split a payout worth more than $1 billion. Since then, no player has matched all six numbers, allowing the jackpot total to surge.

However, Georgia is not leaving the latest drawing empty-handed.

After Friday night’s numbers were announced, lottery officials confirmed that a ticket sold in the state is worth $1 million after matching enough numbers to qualify for the second-tier payout. Officials urge all players to check their tickets carefully.