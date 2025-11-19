Georgia Lottery announces new $4M winner

article

The Brief Ocilla player wins $4M Mega Millions prize with 4X multiplier Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Mineral Bluff earns $258K jackpot Players statewide win additional $10K–$30K via Diggi Games



A Georgia Lottery player in Ocilla, which is in southeast Georgia, won $4 million in the Nov. 18 Mega Millions drawing after matching all five white-ball numbers, lottery officials said.

What we know:

The winning ticket, sold at Sunny Food Mart on North Irwin Avenue, included a 4X multiplier that boosted the prize from $1 million to $4 million.

The win comes just days after a Georgia player claimed the $980 million Mega Millions jackpot over the weekend — the largest lottery prize in state history. The next Mega Millions drawing is set for Nov. 21 with a jackpot of $60 million.

Another Georgia player won $258,913 in the Nov. 18 Fantasy 5 drawing with a ticket purchased at an Exxon station on Appalachian Highway in Mineral Bluff.

Several additional players won big using the Georgia Lottery’s Diggi Games mobile platform. A Snellville resident won $30,000 on Nov. 17; a Richmond Hill player won $20,000 the same day; a Hinesville player won $18,576 on Nov. 18; and a Dallas resident won $10,000 on Nov. 17.

Lottery officials noted that proceeds from all Georgia Lottery games support education programs across the state.