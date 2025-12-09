Apalachee High School shooting: Hearing scheduled today for Colt Gray

The Brief Colt Gray, accused in Georgia’s deadliest school shooting, is supposed to return to court today Prosecutors seek to try the now-15-year-old as an adult on more than 50 charges Victim’s family plans lawsuit, alleging officials ignored warning signs



A Barrow County teenager accused of carrying out the deadliest school shooting in Georgia history will return to court this afternoon. Colt Gray, who was 14 years old at the time of the September 2024 shooting at Apalachee High School, faces 55 counts, including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and child cruelty.

The hearing was originally scheduled for October, but Gray’s new attorney requested additional time to prepare the case. Prosecutors plan to ask a judge to try Gray as an adult. Investigators say he opened fire inside the school, killing two students and two teachers and wounding several others.

Gray’s father, Colin Gray, has also been charged. Prosecutors allege he provided his son the semiautomatic rifle used in the attack, despite knowing his child may have posed a threat to the public. His case has been separated to avoid jury bias and is expected to go to trial in February.

The family of student victim Christian Angulo has signaled plans to sue the Barrow County school system and other agencies, claiming repeated warning signs were ignored and that multiple failures allowed Gray access to both the firearm and the school.

In September, the school community marked the one-year anniversary of the tragedy with a day of service, honoring those killed and showing support for survivors and families. Students and staff participated in service efforts throughout the county.

Gray’s hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. today. Check back at that time for an update.