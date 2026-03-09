Atlanta Hawks respond after NBA cancels Magic City night

article

The Brief The NBA has canceled the Atlanta Hawks' "Magic City Monday," citing significant concerns from league stakeholders. The Hawks responded by saying, despite their disappointment, they respect the decision to cancel. The promotional event was scheduled for the Hawks' game against the Orlando Magic on March 16 at State Farm Arena.



The NBA announced on Monday that it has canceled the Atlanta Hawks' planned promotional event with a famed Atlanta nightclub on March 16.

What they're saying:

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the decision was made after significant concerns were raised by fans, league partners, and employees about "Magic City Monday," a tribute to Magic City, which the Hawks described as a cultural institution.

"When we became aware of the Atlanta Hawks' scheduled promotion, we reached out to Hawks leadership to better understand their plans and rationale," Commissioner Silver said. "While we appreciate the team's perspective and their desire to move forward, we have heard significant concerns from a broad array of league stakeholders, including fans, partners and employees. I believe canceling this promotion is the right decision for the broader NBA community."

The Atlanta Hawks responded to Commissioner Silver's statement, saying that, despite their disappointment, they respect the decision to cancel.

"While we are very disappointed in the NBA’s decision to cancel our Magic City Night promotion, we fully respect its decision. As a franchise, we remain committed to celebrating the best of Atlanta - with authenticity - in ways that continue to unite and bring us all together," the team said in a statement.

What's next:

Despite canceling the promotional event, the game against the Orlando Magic next Monday is still scheduled to happen.

Atlanta rapper T.I. will still perform at halftime, and wings will still be available to fans for purchase.

Regarding the limited-edition Peachtree-themed hoodie, it is no longer available for purchase, but all pre-ordered merchandise will be honored.



Additionally, the live recording of the Hawks AF podcast with Hawks' principal owner, filmmaker, and actor Jami Gertz, T.I. and Magic City founder Michael "Mr. Magic" Barney is now canceled. Fans who purchased tickets for the recording will be contacted directly, the team said.

The backstory:

Magic City night was scheduled for the Hawks' home game against the Magic at State Farm Arena.

The event in honor of the well-known strip club was set to feature a performance by Atlanta rapper T.I., co-branded merchandise and two versions of Magic City's "world-famous" lemon pepper wings.

The initial announcement drew swift backlash from several NBA players, including San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet and former Hawks star Al Horford.

Kornet posted a blog post on Medium detailing why he believed the promotional night should be cancelled.

"In its press release, the Hawks failed to acknowledge that this place is, as the business itself boasts, 'Atlanta's premier strip club.' Given this fact, I would like to respectfully ask that the Atlanta Hawks cancel this promotional night with Magic City," Kornet wrote.

"Allowing this night to go forward without protest would reflect poorly on us as an NBA community, specifically in being complicit in the potential objectification and mistreatment of women in our society," Kornet added.



Horford, who spent his first nine seasons in the league with the Hawks, posted his support for Kornet's statements on X.

Hawks principal owner Jami Gertz previously said in a release that the event was planned to celebrate Magic City's "incredible impact" and was tied to an upcoming team documentary project.

During an interview on TMZ Live, Magic City Manager JuJue Barney and dancer YaYa stated that the promotional night would not feature any nudity and would instead focus on people having a good time and celebrating the club, which is closely tied to Atlanta's music scene.

