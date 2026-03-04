Fans divided over controversial Hawks' Magic City Monday night

article

The Brief Former Hawks star Al Horford criticized the team’s planned "Magic City Monday" night. Spurs center Luke Kornet first called on the team to cancel the promotion. Fans online are divided, with some citing gambling and abuse issues in the NBA.



Controversy continues to grow over the Atlanta Hawks’ planned "Magic City Monday" night with former Hawks star Al Horford becoming the latest NBA player to speak out against the promotion.

PREVIOUS STORY: Hawks’ Magic City Night sparks backlash from NBA player, fans

What we know:

Horford, who spent his first nine seasons in Atlanta after being drafted by the team in 2007, shared his criticism on X, backing comments made earlier by San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet.

Kornet had posted a blog on Medium asking the Hawks to cancel the event, which is scheduled for March 16 when the team hosts the Orlando Magic at State Farm Arena.

"In its press release, the Hawks failed to acknowledge that this place is, as the business itself boasts, ‘Atlanta’s premier strip club,’" Kornet wrote. "Given this fact, I would like to respectfully ask that the Atlanta Hawks cancel this promotional night with Magic City."

Kornet added that the NBA should promote an atmosphere that respects women and reflects the values of families who follow the league.

"The NBA should desire to protect and esteem women," Kornet wrote. "We should promote an atmosphere that is protective and respectful of the daughters, wives, sisters, mothers, and partners that we know and love."

The Hawks announced the promotional night as a tribute to Magic City, a well-known Atlanta strip club that the team described as a cultural institution in the city.

The event is expected to feature a performance by Atlanta rapper T.I., co-branded merchandise and two versions of Magic City’s well-known lemon pepper wings.

Debate on social media

What they're saying:

The criticism from players has sparked a wide-ranging debate on social media, with some fans agreeing the promotion is inappropriate for a league that markets itself as family-friendly.

"Sports involves kids. This should not be a theme of the night at a sporting event," one commenter wrote.

Others said celebrating a strip club sends the wrong message for an NBA team.

But many commenters pushed back on the criticism, arguing that players speaking out about the promotion are ignoring more serious issues within the league.

Several posts pointed to domestic violence cases involving athletes and questioned why players were not as vocal about those incidents.

"Why don’t we ever see these types of open letters about men in your league who are actually abusing and mistreating women?" one person wrote online.

Others pointed to the NBA’s relationship with sports betting companies, saying gambling promotions could be more damaging to families.

"Now address the constant support of gambling by the NBA," another commenter wrote. "This ruins more families than strip clubs."

Supporters of the event also argued that Magic City is a long-standing Atlanta business and an important part of the city’s culture.

Hawks principal owner Jami Gertz defended the collaboration in a press release, saying the theme night is connected to the documentary project "Magic City: An American Fantasy," which explores the club’s cultural impact. Gertz is the executive producer for the documentary.

"The iconic Atlanta institution has made such an incredible impact on our city and its unique culture," Gertz said.

Magic City has operated in Atlanta for about 40 years and is widely seen as influential in the city’s rap, trap and hip-hop scene. Many major artists — including T.I., Migos, Jermaine Dupri, 2 Chainz, Killer Mike, Big Boi and Future — helped build early momentum for their music by distributing mixtapes to DJs during the club’s well-known "Magic City Mondays."

Dupri is a co-producer for the Magic City documentary.

The Hawks regularly host theme nights throughout the NBA season that highlight Atlanta’s culture, community groups and special occasions.

Past promotions have included events like Divine 9 Night celebrating historically Black fraternities and sororities, Culture Fest highlighting the city’s diverse communities and an annual MLK Day game honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The team has also hosted music-themed promotions such as Outkast Night along with family-focused events like holiday games, kids days and giveaway nights featuring special merchandise for fans. Theme nights are a common marketing strategy for NBA teams, which often use them to spotlight local culture and attract different audiences to games.

Despite the criticism and debate, "Magic City Monday" remains scheduled for March 16 at State Farm Arena.

The Atlanta Hawks previously declined to comment.