Magic City responds to backlash over Hawks ‘Magic City Monday' night

The Brief Magic City leaders told TMZ Live the Hawks event will feature no nudity. Supporters and critics are debating the promotion on social media. "Magic City Night" remains scheduled for March 16 at State Farm Arena.



Atlanta’s famed Magic City nightclub is responding to criticism over its upcoming partnership with the Atlanta Hawks, saying the event will highlight food, music and Atlanta culture rather than adult entertainment.

What they're saying:

During an interview Wednesday on TMZ Live, Magic City manager JuJu Barney and dancer Yaya addressed the controversy surrounding "Magic City Night," scheduled for March 16 at State Farm Arena. Barney said the in-arena promotion tied to the club’s "Magic City Mondays" brand will not feature any nudity.

"There will be no nudity whatsoever, at all," Barney said during the interview with TMZ. "There will be no signs of nudity, there will be no nudity at all. It's strictly just wings and music and people having a good time."

Barney also said the venue’s identity has grown beyond its reputation as a strip club, describing it as a gathering place that has become deeply tied to Atlanta’s music and nightlife culture.

The club, which has operated in Atlanta for about 40 years, is widely credited with influencing the city’s rap and hip-hop scene. Artists including T.I., Migos, Jermaine Dupri, 2 Chainz, Killer Mike, Big Boi and Future have helped build early momentum for their music by sharing mixtapes with DJs during the club’s well-known "Magic City Mondays."

Yaya also defended the venue during the interview, saying her experience working there has been positive.

"They've taken me across the globe," she said. "They helped support me throughout my entire mid-20s so far, and one thing that I have to say is I don't feel used, I don't feel degraded."

The promotion has sparked debate online, with some fans praising the collaboration as a celebration of Atlanta culture.

"Hawks hosting Magic City Night. Atlanta sports marketing just built different. This is peak ATL culture," one person wrote on social media.

Others criticized the idea, arguing it sends the wrong message for a family-friendly environment.

"Adult content innuendo or references don’t belong in family friendly areas. Straight up," another user wrote. Another added, "Imagine taking your kid to a Hawks game and have to explain what ‘Magic City Night’ is."

The Atlanta Hawks have said the event is still moving forward. The team frequently hosts themed nights throughout the NBA season highlighting Atlanta’s culture and community, including promotions such as Divine 9 Night, Culture Fest, Outkast Night and MLK Day celebrations.

Despite the online backlash, "Magic City Night" remains scheduled for March 16 at State Farm Arena.

