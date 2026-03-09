Palmetto Elementary School shooting: Christopher Ates faces judge for Eboni Anderson murder

The Brief Christopher Ates, accused of the February shooting death of his girlfriend, Eboni Anderson. A Fulton County judge found probable cause for six charges, including malice murder, following the presentation of chase and surveillance video. The hearing took place today, detailing a police pursuit that occurred hours after the fatal shooting outside Palmetto Elementary School.



A Fulton County judge moved the case against accused killer Christopher Ates to a grand jury Monday after investigators revealed harrowing surveillance footage of a shooting outside a local elementary school.

Prosecutors say Ates gunned down his girlfriend, 34-year-old Eboni Anderson, while she was delivering a DoorDash order to a teacher.

Shooting at Palmetto Elementary School

What we know:

During the hearing, investigators presented surveillance footage that they say captures the moment Ates shot and killed Anderson. According to prosecutors, Anderson was working as a DoorDash driver on a morning in February and had just picked up a Chick-fil-A order.

Ates was reportedly in the vehicle with Anderson as she drove to Palmetto Elementary School to drop the food off for a teacher. Investigators say school surveillance cameras captured the shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Anderson’s body on the ground directly in front of the school with six shell casings nearby. Police also discovered bags containing Ates’ identification at the scene.

Following the shooting, investigators say Ates fled, leading Houston County police on a pursuit. During the chase, Ates allegedly struck a semi-truck while his toddler was inside the vehicle. Footage shows the car losing control and going off the side of the road shortly after the impact.

‘Shot multiple times’

What they're saying:

Fulton County Schools Police Investigator Carlos Dixon testified to the severity of the attack.

"She was shot multiple times," Dixon said. "On her body and also in the head."

When asked about bags found at the scene containing the suspect's identification, Dixon suggested a possible motive while noting it was "just speculation."

"I believe that maybe she was kicking him out of the car," Dixon said, suggesting a dispute may have preceded the gunfire.

The history of violence between the couple was also brought to light. Dixon told the court that during an interview last year, Anderson claimed Ates had previously "put a gun to her head."

How is Ates tied to Anderson?

The backstory:

The court learned that Ates and Anderson were in a relationship and shared a child together. This was reportedly not the first instance of domestic violence between the two. Investigators revealed a previous incident from last year in which Anderson told police that Ates had held a gun to her head.

Grand jury to hear case

What's next:

Christopher Ates remains held without bond following testimony that detailed a violent confrontation during a DoorDash delivery and a subsequent high-speed police chase.

The judge found probable cause for six charges against Ates, including malice murder and felony murder. The case is now expected to head to a Fulton County grand jury for indictment. Ates continues to be held in jail without bond.