Colt Gray court hearing postponed in Apalachee High School shooting case

The Brief Colt Gray’s attorney requested a continuance on Oct. 17, citing the need for more preparation time. Superior Court Judge Nicholas Primm granted the motion, removing Thursday’s scheduled hearing from the court calendar. Gray faces 55 charges, including felony murder, while his father, Colin Gray, faces up to 29 related charges.



Colt Gray, the teenager accused of opening fire at Apalachee High School and killing two students and two teachers while injuring nine others, will not appear in court this week.

What we know:

Gray’s attorney requested a continuance on Oct. 17, saying more time was needed to prepare.

Attorney Aisha Broderick had been assigned to the case just two days earlier.

Superior Court Judge Nicholas Primm granted the request on Monday.

A status hearing had originally been scheduled for Thursday morning.

The decision removes the hearing from the court calendar.

What we don't know:

A new date has not been set.

The backstory:

On Sept. 4, 2024, a gunman opened fire at Apalachee High School in Barrow County, killing two students and two teachers and injuring nine others.

Colt Gray, who was 14 at the time, was arrested and has been charged with 55 counts, including felony murder, and is being tried as an adult.

Prosecutors also charged his father, Colin Gray, accusing him of providing the rifle used in the attack despite having been warned his son posed a danger. Colin Gray faces 24 to 29 charges, including second-degree murder and cruelty to children.

The tragedy has prompted the school district and state lawmakers to push for enhanced security measures and renew debate about gun-access and safe-storage laws in Georgia.