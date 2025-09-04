Apalachee High School marks 1 year since deadly school shooting

The Brief Community marks one year since Apalachee High shooting. Vigil, service projects, and mental health support planned today. Deputies honored for bravery in stopping teen gunman.



One year after tragedy struck at Apalachee High School, the Barrow County community is coming together to honor the lives lost and continue the healing process.

What happened at Apalachee

What we know:

On Sept. 4, 2024, a gunman opened fire inside the high school, killing two students and two teachers and injuring nine others.

The victims included teacher Richard Aspinwall, teacher Cristina Irimie, student Christian Angulo, and student Mason Schermerhorn.

The incident sent shockwaves through the community and left families grappling with unthinkable loss.

Image 1 of 1 ▼ (Left to right) Richard Aspinwall, Christina Irimie, Mason Schermerhorn, and Christian Angulo (Supplied)

Fourteen-year-old Colt Gray was arrested and charged with 55 counts, including felony murder, in connection with the attack. He is being tried as an adult.

Prosecutors also charged his father, Colin Gray, accusing him of providing the gun used in the shooting despite knowing his son posed a danger to others. Authorities said the teen had previously been investigated after allegedly making an online threat against a middle school.

FULL COVERAGE

Deputies Chad Boyd and Brandon King, who were stationed at Apalachee that morning, received the National Association of School Resource Officers’ Award of Valor for running toward the gunfire and taking the suspect into custody. The award recognizes acts of courage and valor above and beyond what is normally expected.

FOX 5 Atlanta image

How victims are being remembered

What's next:

School leaders said it was important to open campus Thursday despite calls from some to cancel. The day has been designated as one of "prevailing love," with events including community service projects, mental health support sessions, and a keynote address from speaker Chris Singleton.

Additionally, state lawmakers will join families at the state capitol on Thursday, calling for more safety measures.

The day will conclude with a 7 p.m. vigil at the school flagpole, which became a memorial site in the days following the attack.

Change for Chee is also hosting a candlelight vigil and food drive at 7 p.m. Sept. 5 in the Home Deport parking lot on Carl-Bethlehem Road in Winder. Attendees are encouraged to bring a canned food donation.

Residents of Winder have also lined city streets with banners honoring the victims. Students, families and staff were asked to wear blue and gold, the school colors, as a sign of unity.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

In the future, a community mural and benches are planned in remembrance of the victims.

MOST RECENT STORIES

Changes since the shooting

Big picture view:

Since the mass shooting, the Barrow County has added weapon detection systems and advanced school mapping software. They have also increased the number of school resource officers. Additionally, they are speeding up the process of sharing student discipline records between districts.

J-Hall, where the shooting took place, will remain closed for the 2025-2026 school year. At this time, it is unknown if the J-Hall will reopen or if it will be removed and replaced.

RELATED STORIES

Colt and Colin Gray

What we know:

At this time, trial dates have not been set for 14-year-old Colt Gray or his father, Colin Gray, who is accused of buying the gun used in the mass shooting for his son despite knowing his son was troubled.

Colt has been indicted on 55 counts, including felony and malice murder, aggravated assault, cruelty to children, and other charges.

Colin faces 29 charges, including second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, cruelty to children, and reckless conduct, accused of providing the firearm used in the shooting. The court denied his motions to suppress key evidence—including statements he made to investigators and the warrantless search of his home.

RELATED: Judge denies motion to suppress evidence in Colin Gray case

Colin Gray's trial was originally scheduled to begin Sept. 8, but has been continued to a later date.