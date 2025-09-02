1 year since Apalachee High School shooting: Foundation receives $1M

The Brief According to the Barrow Community Foundation, $1,012,730 has been donated. The Barrow County School System has received more than $400,000 to cover needs. The Barrow Community Village was the next largest recipient, to provide free counseling and launch a Resilience Center.



More than $1 million has been donated to the Barrow Community Foundation Crisis Fund over the past year to support recovery efforts for students, staff, and the broader Barrow County community following the Apalachee High School shooting.

What we know:

Thursday marks one year since a gunman opened fire at the school, killing two students and two teachers.

According to the Barrow Community Foundation, $1,012,730 has been donated, with over $800,000 already distributed through grant rounds. The Barrow County School System has received more than $400,000 to cover needs ranging from counseling and on-site clinicians to substitutes, service projects, mural work, and a guest speaker for students on the anniversary.

The Barrow Community Village was the next largest recipient, receiving more than $170,000 to provide free counseling and launch a Resilience Center. A committee made up of first responders, educators, and mental health professionals helps determine how the funds are distributed.

What they're saying:

"It's enabled us to be able to solve problems directly as students, staff, families experience them," Dr. Matt Thompson, Deputy Superintendent for the Barrow County School System, said.

"It can affect a whole lot of people sometimes in ways we could not have predicted on September 5, 2024," he added.

The Barrow Community Foundation representatives said donations poured in from both inside and outside the area.

"Some are large corporations that have a nationwide worldwide reach, others there were a lot of local support. There were small businesses that used their skills and made it a donation made it a fundraiser for the cause," Douglas Mitchell, Board Chair of the Barrow Community Foundation said.

"We want those funds to be used for the right purpose to make the most impact," he added.

What's next:

Applications for the final round open on Oct. 1.

They are also still accepting donations. You can find out more info on how to donate, how to submit a grant application, as well as see a full breakdown of each grant recipient and their usage of those funds here.