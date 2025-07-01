Accused Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray gets new attorney

article

Colt Gray, the teen accused of opening fire inside Apalachee High School in September 2024, has new representation in his murder trial.

What we know:

Public defender Latoya Williams filed a motion Tuesday to take over as counsel for Gray.

FOX 5 reached out to Williams for comment but has not heard back.

The backstory:

Gray is accused of opening fire with a black semi-automatic AR-15-style rifle inside the high school’s J hall during second period on Sept. 4.

Two teachers, 39-year-old Richard Aspinwall and 53-year-old Cristina Irimie, and two students, Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14, were killed. Nine others were injured.

Gray faces 55 charges, including 4 counts of murder, 4 counts of felony murder, 4 counts of aggravated battery, 25 counts of aggravated assault and 18 counts of cruelty to children in the first degree.

What's next:

The next hearing in the case is set for July 15 at 9 a.m. to go over evidence in the case. It is unclear whether Gray will be in the courtroom for that hearing.

