New hearings for Colt Gray, Colin Gray scheduled this summer

Colt Gray, the teen accused of opening fire inside Apalachee High School back in September 2024, has two new evidentiary hearings scheduled.

What we know:

A hearing for the 14-year-old Gray and his father, Colin Gray, is scheduled for 9 a.m. on June 27. Under discussion is a timeline supplied by Apalachee High School assistant principal Deigh Martin.

A second hearing for Colt Gray was scheduled for 9 a.m. on July 15. Multiple pieces of evidence will be discussed, including records from Haymon Morris Middle School.

What we don't know:

It is not clear if either Gray will appear in court for the hearings.

The backstory:

Colt Gray is accused of opening fire using a "black semi-automatic AR-15 style rifle" inside the high school’s J hall during the second period of class on Sept. 4. Two teachers, 39-year-old Richard Aspinwall and 53-year-old Cristina Irimie, and two students, Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14, were killed. Nine others were injured.

Investigators later found a notebook they say belonged to Gray that contained drawings eerily matching the events of the school shooting, as well as a checklist outlining steps the teen planned to take. They also reportedly found a "shrine of sorts" behind Gray's computer desk in his home, consisting of approximately 15 photographs and newspaper articles about past school shootings and school shooters.

Gray faces 55 charges, including four counts of murder, four counts of felony murder, four counts of aggravated battery, 25 counts of aggravated assault, and 18 counts of cruelty to children in the first degree.

His father, Colin Gray faces 29 charges, including second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children, after authorities say he allowed his son access to the weapon used in the September 2024 shooting.