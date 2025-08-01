LIVE | Apalachee HS shooting: Father of accused shooter back in court

The Brief Colin Gray, father of accused Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray, is back in court. Four people – 2 students and 2 teachers – were killed during the mass shooting in 2024. Colin Gray was charged because prosecutors say he gave Colt Gray a gun despite knowing he was a danger.



The father of the accused Apalachee High School shooter appeared in court on Friday morning, the same day Barrow County students returned to classes.

Prosecutors have accused Colin Gray of allowing his 14-year-old son, Colt Gray, access to guns despite knowing he was a danger before the shooting happened.

Last month, his trial date was postponed over scheduling issues with his defense team.

Additionally, Gray’s lawyers asked the judge to drop the charges, claiming the charges were too unclear and didn’t show that his actions directly led to the shooting or that he could have reasonably predicted it would happen.

Happening now

It now appears that Gray's attorneys are questioning whether the search of Gray's home immediately after the shooting was conducted in accordance with laws and procedures.

Grays' attorneys have been questioning law enforcement officers who were at Gray's home on the morning of the shooting.

Big picture view:

Parental prosecutions in school shooting cases remain rare.

Notable examples include the 2021 Oxford, Michigan case, where James and Jennifer Crumbley were sentenced to 10–15 years in prison after their son killed four classmates. They were the first parents to be charged after their child committed a mass shooting.

Robert Crimo Jr., father of the July 4 (2022) Highland Park parade mass shooter, pled guilty to seven counts of reckless conduct.

Additionally, Deja Taylor, mother of a 6-year-old who shot his teacher in January 2023, was sentenced to two years in prison for felony child neglect in connection to the shooting.

The backstory:

A 14-year-old student, Colt Gray, opened fire at Apalachee High School in Winder on Sept. 4, 2024, killing four people and injuring nine others.

Among the victims were two students and two teachers.

Gray used a semi-automatic rifle and began shooting after being denied reentry into his classroom. Thanks to quick action by teachers using newly issued panic-button IDs and a rapid police response, Gray was apprehended without incident. He has been charged as an adult with four counts of felony murder and more than 50 counts of aggravated assault.

Gray’s father, Colin Gray, was also indicted on multiple charges, including second-degree murder and cruelty to children, after authorities discovered he had purchased the firearm and allowed his son access despite warning signs.

Investigators found disturbing evidence in Colt's room, including online threats and a shrine to school shooters. The shooting, the deadliest in Georgia school history, prompted national outcry and led to security upgrades at the school, including metal detectors.

In response to growing concerns about school safety, Georgia has enacted new legislation aimed at protecting students, teachers, and school staff.

The new laws dictate that all public school employees be equipped with panic buttons and requires schools to submit updated electronic maps of their campuses to law enforcement each year. The law also increases penalties for terroristic threats or acts committed on school grounds.

Additionally, the legislation established a new role—qualified student advocacy specialist—tasked with identifying at-risk students and connecting them with appropriate mental health services. It also includes a provision to ensure the timely transfer of educational records when a student moves to a new school.

