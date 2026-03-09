Expand / Collapse search
30-year-old man shot by woman at Powder Springs park, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 9, 2026 5:54am EDT
Powder Springs
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

The Brief

    • A 30-year-old man died after being shot Sunday night at Powder Springs Park.
    • Police have identified a female suspect but have not yet made an arrest.
    • Officials stated there is no evidence of an ongoing threat to the local community.

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at Powder Springs Park that left a 30-year-old man dead Sunday night.

What we know:

Powder Springs police responded to reports of gunfire at the park on Lewis Extension at approximately 9:22 p.m. Officers located the victim with a single gunshot wound to the chest and provided emergency aid until medical personnel arrived. The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:01 p.m.

What we don't know:

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

While investigators have identified a female suspect, no arrests have been made and no motive has been established. Police stated there is no known relationship between the two individuals at this time, but they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Curtis McClendon at 770-943-1616.

The Source

  • Information provided by Powder Springs Police Department. 

