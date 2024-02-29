Timeline of Fani Willis - Nathan Wade relationship

Closing arguments are scheduled for March 1, 2024 in a hearing that could decide the future of the Trump election interference case.

Attorneys for former President Donald Trump and some of his co-defendants have argued that a romantic relationship between Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and one of her special prosecutors, Nathan Wade, poses a conflict of interest so serious that she should be removed from the case and the indictments.

Both Willis and Wade have acknowledged having a "personal relationship," but argued there are no grounds to dismiss the case or to remove her from the prosecution.

Willis-Wade timeline

The FOX 5 I-Team has put together a timeline of the Willis-Wade relationship.

2015 -- Nathan Wade says marriage to wife Joycelyn was "irretrievably broken," but stayed together until the children were out of school.

2017-18 -- Wade hires law firm partner Terrence Bradley as his divorce attorney

Oct. 2019 -- Willis and Wade meet at the new municipal judges training conference. Former friend Robin Yeartie testified this is when a romantic relationship started. Bradley texted the same to defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant.

2020-21 -- Wade is battling cancer and testified he did not date anyone.

2021 -- Wade is part of Fani Willis transition team.

2021 -- CellHawk analytics cell phone data indicate 2000 voice calls and 12,000 interactions between Wade and Willis. Cell phone towers showed 35 "extended periods of time" Wade's phone was near the Hapeville condo where Willis was temporarily staying to avoid death threats from Trump investigation.

Jan. 25, 2021 -- Terrence Bradley hired by Willis as first appearance prosecutor to clear up backlog she inherited.

Feb. 3, 2021 -- First racial harassment incident happened at Willis' house prompting her to move. Still hasn't returned.

Spring 2021 -- Wade says in court statement he and two others were asked by Willis to help her find "competent, trustworthy attorney" to lead the Trump investigation. $250/hr capped monthly. His previous government rate was $550/hr.

April 2021 -- Willis takes over the lease of the Hapeville condo from now estranged friend Robin Yeartie.

Sept. 11, 2021 -- CellHawk analytics suggest Wade's phone arrived at Hapeville address at 10:45 p.m. not leaving until 3:28 a.m. Sept. 12. Sent a text to Willis at 4:20 a.m. after he returned to Cobb County.

Sept. 2021 -- According to his court filing, Wade said he was approached to serve as special prosecutor but turned it down.

Oct. 26, 2021 -- Former Georgia Governor Roy Barnes meets Willis and turns down special prosecutor job. Wade is there in meeting.

Nov. 1, 2021 -- Wade signs contract for special prosecutor.

Nov. 2, 2021 -- Wade files for divorce from wife.

Nov. 29, 2021 -- Cell phone data show Willis called Wade at 11:32 p.m. He arrived at Hapeville address at 12:43 a.m. and stayed until 4:55 a.m.

Jan. 2022 -- Willis moves out of Hapeville condo to undisclosed location.

March 2022 -- Wade says relationship with Willis began (she says February-April).

April 2022 -- First vacation together in TN for Wade's 49th birthday.

July 2022 -- Bradley leaves the law firm to go out on his own.

Oct. 28, 2022 -- Bahamas cruise with Wade's mother.

Nov. 1, 2022 -- Wade's mother returns home, Willis and Wade continue on to Aruba.

Nov. 15, 2022 -- Wade renews contract.

Dec. 30, 2022 -- Willis says she paid for second Bahamas cruise.

March 18, 2023 -- Belize trip -- they testified she reimbursed him $2500 cash for travel expenses. It was Wade's 50th birthday present.

Feb.-April, 2023 -- Wade believed relationship ended. Willis says June-Aug.

May 2023 -- Napa Valley trip. Wine tour operator remembers Willis paying $400 cash.

May 2023 -- Bradley stops representing Wade in divorce.

May 2023 -- Wade swears in divorce filing that he had no sexual relations with anyone during the time of separation and up to the present. He testified otherwise in Trump motion hearing.

Aug. 14, 2023 -- Trump and 18 others indicted in Fulton County.

