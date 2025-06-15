Police investigate shooting in Atlanta's Perkerson neighborhood
ATLANTA - A man was shot late Saturday in Atlanta’s Perkerson neighborhood, according to police.
What we know:
The Atlanta Police Department said the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Pegg Road. That’s just down from APD’s Zone 3 precinct on Metropolitan Parkway.
The man was shot in the abdomen, according to police. He was alert when officers arrived and was taken to a hospital.
Detectives with the Aggravated Assault Unit are investigating this shooting.
What we don't know:
Police provided no information on suspects or a motive.
The Source: The Atlanta Police Department posted the information for this article on their website.