Police investigate shooting in Atlanta's Perkerson neighborhood

By
Published  June 15, 2025 1:21pm EDT
Atlanta
The Brief

    • A man was shot late Saturday in Atlanta’s Perkerson neighborhood, according to police. 
    • The Atlanta Police Department said the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Pegg Road.
    • The man was shot in the abdomen, according to police. 

ATLANTA - A man was shot late Saturday in Atlanta’s Perkerson neighborhood, according to police. 

What we know:

The Atlanta Police Department said the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Pegg Road. That’s just down from APD’s Zone 3 precinct on Metropolitan Parkway.

The man was shot in the abdomen, according to police. He was alert when officers arrived and was taken to a hospital. 

Detectives with the Aggravated Assault Unit are investigating this shooting. 

What we don't know:

Police provided no information on suspects or a motive. 

The Source: The Atlanta Police Department posted the information for this article on their website. 

