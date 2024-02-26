Trump vs. Willis: Wade cellphone saga continues with new reply from Trump

The fight continues between former President Donald Trump and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis over Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade's cellphone records, which could potentially provide evidence of the commencement of a romantic relationship between Wade and Willis.

Fulton County DA Willis and Special Prosecutor Wade were responsible for bringing the Georgia 2020 election interference case against the former president and 18 others last year.

Trump's team filed a response with the Fulton County Superior Court on Monday to Willis' denial following their original filing connected to the cellphone records.

SUPPLEMENTAL EVIDENCE SUBMITTED

Last week, Trump's attorneys, Steve Sadow, and Jennifer Little, submitted supplemental evidence, including an analysis of Wade's cellphone records in 2021. The records revealed 2,000 phone calls and 12,000 text messages between the pair that year. The records also suggested that Wade was at or very close to Willis' Hapeville residence at least 35 times.

Specifically, Trump's team asked their investigator to look at two specific dates and the associated phone calls, text messages, and cellular location data to demonstrate that Willis and Wade have not been truthful about spending the night together in Hapeville.

Both Willis and Wade have testified that they "never" spent the night together at Willis' condominium in Hapeville.

Timeline: Fulton County DA Fani Willis, Nathan Wade controversy

WILLIS ISSUES A REPLY

Willis responded to the filing by stating that the records do not prove "in any way" the content of the communications between Wade and Willis and they do not prove that Wade was ever at any particular location or address. Willis also offered records indicating that she was not in Hapeville during some of the times that Wade was in the area.

Additionally, Willis is arguing that the supplemental evidence was not submitted properly, and the filing contained an "unqualified" opinion.

TRUMP REPLIES TO WILLIS DENIAL

On Monday, a new document was filed with the Fulton County Superior Court, presenting Trump's reply to the state's response.

The reply begins by stating that the investigator they hired to analyze the records will not be offering "any opinion testimony" and will only be summarizing the data produced by AT&T in response to a "lawfully issued subpoena" and information he gathered regarding cell tower locations.

It goes on to cite cases where similar evidence has been used in other cases, including cases in Georgia.

Trump's reply then points out that the state's response did not address the analysis of two specific dates.

On September 11, 2021, Mr. Wade’s phone left the Doraville area and arrived within the geofence located on the Dogwood address at 10:45 P.M. The phone remained there until September 12 at 3:28 A.M. At which time the phone traveled directly to towers located in East Cobb consistent with his routine pinging at his residence in that area. The phone arrived in East Cobb at approximately 4:05 A.M., and records demonstrate he sent a text at 4:20 A.M. to Ms. Willis.

On November 29, 2021, Mr. Wade’s phone was pinging on the East Cobb towers near his residence and, following a call from Ms. Willis [more accurately, from Mr. Willis’s phone] at 11:32 P.M., while the call continued, his phone left the East Cobb area just after midnight and arrived within the geofence located on the Dogwood address at 12:43 A.M on November 30, 2021. The phone remained there until 4:55 A.M.

Trump's lawyers admit that the state will "surely point out" that nobody knows what was happening in the house between the two on those dates; their investigator will not claim to know what happened; and former President Trump and the other defendants do not know. But, Willis and Wade should be compelled to explain.

Additionally, Trump's team pointed out that the state's assertion that Wade could have been visiting other residences, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and other businesses in the densely populated area surrounding Willis' Hapeville residence is unlikely, as the clubs, restaurants, and the Porsche experience were most likely not open for business on the two dates in question.

If the new evidence from Trump's team is accepted by the court, it will likely extend the evidentiary hearing for Michael Roman, who filed the initial motion accusing Willis and Wade of having an improper relationship and benefiting from the prosecution of Trump and his co-defendants.

WHAT IS SUPPOSED TO HAPPEN THIS WEEK

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee is scheduled to meet with Wade's former law partner, Terrence Bradley, on Monday to review his understanding of attorney-client privilege.

Bradley was supposed to be the star witness for Roman.

However, once he was on the stand during the two-day hearing for the motion, he refused to answer questions, citing attorney-client privilege. During questioning, an issue arose that resulted in Judge McAfee questioning Bradley's understanding of the rule. As a result, he scheduled a private meeting for Feb. 26 with Bradley.

Wade filed a motion last week in an attempt to stop the meeting, but McAfee ruled against it.

At this time, Judge McAfee is scheduled to hear summation for Roman's motion on March 1. He is not expected to rule immediately. He will most likely issue a written ruling a few days later.