I-20 closed between Augusta and Columbia after tanker truck fire

article

The Brief The truck caught fire after a crash around 4 a.m. Saturday, according to Aiken County dispatch. The fire burned so hot that the bridge collapsed, falling on I-20. SCDOT said drivers should avoid the area, but there are detour signs posted if you need to travel that way.



Part of Interstate 20 just outside Augusta is closed after a tanker truck fire destroyed a bridge.

What we know:

The truck caught fire after a crash around 4 a.m. Saturday, according to Aiken County dispatch.

The crash happened at I-20 mile marker 13 under a bridge, according to fire officials. That’s just north of the Georgia-South Carolina state line.

Interstate 20 closed in South Carolina after tanker truck catches fire. Picture courtesy River City Fire Department.

The fire burned so hot that the bridge collapsed, falling on I-20.

South Carolina officials said they quickly called out road crews to fix the problem.

Crews were able to remove the bridge by Sunday morning, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Crews still have to repave the road before it can reopen to traffic.

SCDOT said drivers should avoid the area, but there are detour signs posted if you need to travel that way.

What we don't know:

The department gave no official word on when the road would reopen.