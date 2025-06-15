Man shot in Brookhaven faces ‘life threatening’ injuries
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - A man was shot in Brookhaven late Saturday night, according to police.
What we know:
The man was shot near Northeast Expressway and Clairmont Road around 10:50 p.m., according to the Brookhaven Police Department.
Police said the man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.
What we don't know:
Detectives are investigating the shooting but have not released information on possible suspects.
The Source: Brookhaven police emailed FOX 5 the information used in this article.