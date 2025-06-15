Expand / Collapse search

Man shot in Brookhaven faces ‘life threatening’ injuries

Published  June 15, 2025 2:25pm EDT
Brookhaven
The Brief

    • The man was shot near Northeast Expressway and Clairmont Road.
    • Police said the man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - A man was shot in Brookhaven late Saturday night, according to police.

What we know:

The man was shot near Northeast Expressway and Clairmont Road around 10:50 p.m., according to the Brookhaven Police Department.  

Police said the man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. 

What we don't know:

Detectives are investigating the shooting but have not released information on possible suspects. 

The Source: Brookhaven police emailed FOX 5 the information used in this article. 

