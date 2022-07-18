South Fulton mayor sues councilmembers, city attorney

From constant bickering at council meetings to reports of infighting behind closed doors, it is no secret the relationship between the mayor and city council members in South Fulton has gone from bad to worse.

Monday, Mayor Khalid Kamau announced he is filing a lawsuit based on what he calls violations of the Open Records Act and details about investigations he said the public is entitled to know.

"I'm the mayor of this city and there's still some things I don't know. I'm calling this press conference because I'm trying to stop a cover-up," said Mayor Kamau.

The mayor said South Fulton city leaders falsely accused him of asking for favors and special treatment at the Camelot Condominium complex where he has lived since he moved in after his election in 2021.

"I want you to look around. Does this look like a place that's getting special attention because I live here? I moved here so that Camelot could finally get some attention," said the mayor, who was elected in a December 2021 run-off election.

Flanked by supporters and community activists at the Old National Highway complex, the mayor spelled out a long list of accusations of cover-ups, mismanagement and abuse of power by South Fulton city council members, administrators and the police chief. He shared some personnel memos and documentation from City Hall -- insisting the GBI should intervene.

The mayor also said city and police resources have been withheld out of spite. But Police Chief Keith Meadows told FOX 5 his officers respond to Camelot the same way they respond to every community in South Fulton. The mayor, whose credit card purchases are now under investigation, said the infighting among city leaders has an impact far beyond Camelot.

"This is not me versus the city of South Fulton. This is hurting you. This is hurting us. This is hurting all of South Fulton," said Mayor Kamau.

FOX 5 is awaiting a response from the spokesman from the City of South Fulton public information officer. Police Chief Keith Meadows told FOX 5 he could not comment about the lawsuit or the investigations already underway, but said "the facts will eventually bear out accordingly."