South Fulton City Council passes resolution expressing disapproval over calls for resignations

South Fulton’s city council is putting the new mayor on notice.

During his inaugural address, Mayor Khalid Kamau called for the city clerk, city attorney, and city manager to resign.

He said he prefers a fresh slate to move the city forward.

But Thursday night, the council passed a resolution expressing its disapproval.

They say the council was blindsided and accused the mayor of violating the city charter.

Council members say they met with the mayor to express their concerns, discuss his role and their working relationship moving forward.

FOX 5 contacted Mayor Khalid Friday but he declined our request for an interview.

