South Fulton mayor-elect fulfills campaign promise by moving into deteriorating apartment complex

The South Fulton mayor-elect is making good on his campaign promise to move into a troubled complex before making a decision on its future.

Camelot Condominiums was built on Old National Highway back in the '70s, but the future of development is unclear. The complex is deteriorating and has been saddled with crime, squatters and fires.

South Fulton Mayor-Elect Khalid Kamau made the bold decision to move into the complex to get a first-hand experience of what residents go through.

"I come from the movement of black lives and the student non-violent committee, we believe you must live amongst people to understand them, so it is not a stunt but a principal," the mayor-elect said.

The city's second elected mayor admits he initially thought of demolishing the complex and rebuilding but had a change of heart on the campaign trail last year.

"There was an outcry from the legacy homeowners. A couple of residents said I love my house, I do not want to lose it. So I decided to move in before I make a final decision," Kamau said.

The mayor-elect took the residents up on their offer.

He started moving into the complex Monday signed a one-year lease over the weekend. He will pay $800 per month for his on- bedroom apartment. He says the goal is to get the community engaged in improving the complex.

"I hope it brings attention to Camelot and it brings development dollars to our city." the politician affirmed.

Many residents believe the move is sincere and respect and appreciate the effort.

"Now we have a mayor who says, ‘I am with you, I support you. I want to see first hand, I am willing to live here,’" concerned resident Condia Perry remarked.

The mayor-elect says this is no publicity stunt, he will actually live in his apartment every night for the next year. When we asked the mayor-elect if he has a safety concern, he says he believes in God and has prayed for his safety.

