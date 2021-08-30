Man arrested in murder investigation at South Fulton apartment complex

Police in South Fulton said authorities arrested a suspect in DeKalb County on murder warrants stemming from a May 2021 incident.

Police said United States Marshals arrested Quentavious Gray for a deadly shooting on May 23 at Camelot Condominiums, located on 5655 Old National Highway.

Police identified Gray as a suspected and obtained warrants for murder, aggravated assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and cruelty to children.

"Our homicide detectives continue to perform at a high level as we strive to make South Fulton a safer City," said Police Chief Keith Meadows.

Police said the officers found three people dead from apparent gunshot wounds in the early morning hours of May 23.

FOX 5 News spoke to the sister of one of the victims, 39-year-old Justin Santos. She hopes people can put an end to all the gun violence.

"Please can we put down the guns? Can we go back to the old days where if you had a problem with somebody you just wouldn’t have to fight them? Put the guns down,’" she said.

