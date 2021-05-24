Vigil held for victim involved in deadly South Fulton triple shooting

article

A vigil was held Monday evening for one of the three victims of a deadly shooting in South Fulton over the weekend.

It happened at the Camelot Condominium Complex at 5655 Old national Highway around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. South Fulton police said officers responded to a report of shots fired. When they arrived at the scene, police said the officers found three people dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Family and friends gathered at that same apartment complex on Monday evening to remember one of the victims, 39-year-old Justin Santos.

His sister, Emily, said she feels number over the loss of her brother. She said her brother had a smile to remember and was always kind to people, even strangers.

"My brother made sure the whole neighborhood was good. He made sure everybody ate, he made sure, I don’t care if you needed $20, or if he had $25, he was going to give you that $20," Emily Santos said. "My brother lost his life for being too good of person making sure everybody was good."

She also said she wishes nothing bad on anyone, but that she hopes people can put an end to all the gun violence.

"Please can we put down the guns? Can we go back to the old days where if you had a problem with somebody you just wouldn’t have fight them. Put the guns down,’ she said.

Police found three dead at Camelot Condominium Complex. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

No arrests have been made in the case and information on a shooter was not available.

_____

