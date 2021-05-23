Expand / Collapse search

Deadly triple shooting under investigation in South Fulton, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
South Fulton
FOX 5 Atlanta

Police investigate deadly triple shooting at South Fulton apartment complex

Police launched an investigation off Old National Highway on Sunday morning. A man who knew the victims is heartbroken.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - The South Fulton Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on Saturday morning off Old National Highway.

Police said officers responded to a call of shots fired at 1:30 a.m. at the Camelot Condominium Complex at 5655 Old national Highway. 

Officers found three adult victims with gunshot wounds, all of whom were pronounced dead on-scene.

Police said they have no suspect information and have not released the victims' identities. 

Police found three dead at Camelot Condominium Complex. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Police are working to determine what led up to the shooting. 

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.
 