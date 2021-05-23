Deadly triple shooting under investigation in South Fulton, police say

The South Fulton Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on Saturday morning off Old National Highway.

Police said officers responded to a call of shots fired at 1:30 a.m. at the Camelot Condominium Complex at 5655 Old national Highway.

Officers found three adult victims with gunshot wounds, all of whom were pronounced dead on-scene.

Police said they have no suspect information and have not released the victims' identities.

Police found three dead at Camelot Condominium Complex. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Police are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

