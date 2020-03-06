Fire damages condo complex for second time this year

Firefighters spent several hours battling a fire at the Camelot Condominium complex on Old National Highway in the City of South Fulton Thursday night.

Deputy Fire Chief Jack Butler said the large fire was contained to one building that was not occupied. The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. and when crews arrived flames were already showing. Officials say 12 units at the complex were destroyed and fire investigators are working to determine the cause. Firefighters remained on the scene for several hours putting out hotspots.

This is the same complex where a large fire displaced dozens of residents in late January.