Man shot by Sandy Springs police dies; authorities release name

Sandy Springs police shot a man Thursday morning after investigators say he pulled a gun on officers speaking with him along Dunwoody Place near Roswell Road.

What we know:

According to Sandy Springs Police Department, officers responded to a report of an assault around 10:30 a.m. in the area of Dunwoody Place and Roswell Road. While speaking with the assault suspect, the man, later identified as LaAndre Marktanne Thomas, reportedly pulled out a gun. It was at that time that the suspect was shot by the officers.

Officers rendered aid before the man was taken to a hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

No officers were injured in the event.

Investigators say a man pulled a gun on officers during an assault call along Dunwoody Place near Roswell Road in Sandy Springs on December 4, 2025.

What we don't know:

It is not known how many times the man was shot.

It is also unclear whether the unnamed woman involved in the reported assault was transported for medical care. The relationship between her and the man has not been disclosed.

What's next:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate, which is standard procedure when a police officer is involved in a shooting. Sandy Springs police will continue to handle the investigation into the assault.

An autopsy will be performed by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office.