Prayers pour in after two Tifton police officers shot, hospitalized

The Brief Two Tifton officers were shot serving a search warrant and remain in stable condition. The suspect barricaded inside a Lee Avenue home as GBI opened an investigation. Authorities have not released the officers’ names, the suspect’s identity, or what triggered the gunfire.



Prayers are pouring in across Georgia after two Tifton police officers were shot while trying to serve a search warrant Friday morning. Both officers are reported to be in stable condition as law enforcement continues to secure the area.

What we know:

The shooting happened near the 800 block of Lee Avenue. In a statement, the Tifton Police Department said the incident occurred "in response to TPD’s attempt to execute a search warrant Friday morning." The department said that "in an effort to execute the warrant, two TPD officers were shot and are in stable condition." The suspect remained barricaded inside a nearby home.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed it was called in to investigate the officer-involved shooting. "I can confirm the GBI was requested by the Tifton Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting. We will let you know when we have more information," the GBI said in a statement.

What they're saying:

Messages of support quickly followed from state and local leaders. The Tift County Sheriff’s Office wrote, "Our thoughts and prayers for the two Tifton PD officers, and their families, who were shot this morning while on a call. A huge thank you to all the agencies that showed up to help in any way possible to get the suspected shooter arrested and incarcerated without further injury."

Gov. Brian Kemp posted on X, "Please join Marty, the girls, and me in prayer for the two Tifton officers wounded this morning in the line of duty. These brave officers, their families, and the entire Tifton Police Department will remain in our thoughts and prayers as they face the road ahead."

U.S. Rep. Austin Scott also released a statement. "Two Tifton police officers were shot in the line of duty today and are reported to be in stable condition, according to city officials. Please join me in praying for the recovery of our officers and for the protection of those during this developing situation."

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the names of the two injured Tifton police officers or detailed the extent of their wounds beyond confirming they are stable.

It is still unclear what led investigators to seek the search warrant served Friday morning or what occurred at the home before shots were fired.

Authorities have not identified the suspect or said whether anyone else was inside the residence.