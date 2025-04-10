South Fulton approved new travel policy after mayor's controversial Africa trip

article

South Fulton city leaders have created a new policy for officials traveling internationally.

The move comes months after controversy with Mayor Khalid Kamau over city expenses used during a trip to Africa.

The backstory:

In January, city council members accused Mayor Khalid Kamau of making tens of thousands of dollars in unauthorized expenditures with his city purchase card.

Officials accused Kamau of using his city-issued purchase card to make unauthorized purchases, including a 20-day trip to Ghana, spending approximately $26,000 without the city's approval.

The mayor has defended his trips, stating that they were business-related and part of his economic development plans.

As a response to the allegations, the city council limited Kamau's access to his office at South Fulton City Hall and put restrictions on his city-issued vehicle and card. His access to facilities has since been restored after conversations with the city's attorney.

Last month, the City Council said that Kamau had used city funds to commission a mural for his office without proper authorization, taking the funds to pay the finish the work directly from the mayor's salary.

Previously, the council also voted to suspend international travel for 30 to 45 days while the current policy undergoes review.

What we know:

The new policy, adopted at a meeting this week, will require all international travel get pre-approved by a majority of the South Fulton City Council.

The travel proposals will need to have an itinerary with projected costs, and officials will be required to produce a post-trip report show how the travel directly benefits the South Fulton residents.

What they're saying:

"This action, taken at our April 8 Council meeting, reflects the will of the residents who expect accountability and professionalism from their elected leaders. It also ensures that all future trips undertaken on behalf of the City will be subject to clear guidelines, proper oversight, and a demonstrated public benefit," Councilmember Helen Zenobia Willis said.

"I thank my Council colleagues for standing with me to put safeguards in place that restore trust, promote fiscal responsibility, and ensure that we remain focused on the issues that matter most to our residents, taxpayers and other city stakeholders," she said.