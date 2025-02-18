South Fulton mayor allowed to return to office, some restrictions still in place

article

The Brief Mayor khalid’s access to his office at City Hall has been restored, but restrictions on his city-issued vehicle and budget access remain. The City Council cited concerns over unauthorized use of resources and policy violations as reasons for the initial restrictions. A forensic audit is ongoing, and the council has pledged to continue evaluating the situation and providing updates.



Mayor khalid’s (also known as Mayor kobi) access to his office at City Hall has been restored, effective Feb. 18, following consultation with the city attorney, the City of South Fulton announced. However, restrictions remain in place regarding his use of a city-issued vehicle and budget access.

The backstory:

The restrictions on Mayor khalid’s access to city resources stem from concerns raised by the City Council regarding the alleged unauthorized use of city funds, noncompliance with policies, and conduct deemed unbecoming of a public official. As a result, the council had temporarily limited his access to certain city facilities and resources while an investigation was conducted.

Council members have stated that their priority is to protect taxpayer dollars, uphold ethical leadership, and ensure that city operations remain focused on serving South Fulton residents.

PREVIOUS STORIES

What we know:

Here's what we know about the current situation:

The mayor can now resume official duties at City Hall after previous restrictions on his access to the Mayor’s Suite.

The City Council members did not formally meet to make this decision but communicated individually with the city attorney to reach a resolution.

Mayor khalid remains without access to a city-issued vehicle until an official policy on mayoral transportation is established.

Budget access is still restricted pending the completion of a forensic audit.

What's next:

The City Council has reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and accountability as the investigation continues. Officials have stated that they will continue to assess the situation and provide further updates as needed.