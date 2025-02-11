Expand / Collapse search
South Fulton City Council member wants to ban dogs at City Hall, including the mayor's

Published  February 11, 2025 8:04pm EST
South Fulton
S. Fulton mayor says his dog is being targeted

South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau says one city council member is coming after him, and now, his little dog, too.

The Brief

    • South Fulton City Council member Helen Willis is sponsoring legislation that would ban all animals from city buildings.
    • The move would prohibit all animals, including Mayor Khalid Kamau's dog, Zion, from entering City Hall and other buildings.
    • Mayor Kamau says his dog is a service dog and would be exempt from the legislation.
    • The mayor got the purebred Shiba Inu three years ago when he was running for mayor.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Meet South Fulton First Dog "Zion." This purebred Shiba Inu not only has a monthly party, he has his own website and Instagram page, too.

South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau tells FOX 5 that Zion is a service dog who's almost always by his side. He appears friendly and pleasant, but not everyone has warmed up to him.

Mayor Khalid Kamau's dog, Zion.

What they're saying:

"Not everyone likes dogs!" Council member Helen Zenobia Willis (Dist. 3) exclaimed.

Willis says she is a dog lover, but has recently become allergic to them. She says she does not want to see the furry four-legged creatures inside places like City Hall.

Willis has sponsored legislation banning animals from all city buildings, exempting civil service dogs.

"This has nothing to do with him running for mayor," said Willis. "We have tried to work with him. We have asked him to not bring the dog around certain settings."

Willis says there have been complaints from city employees about the Mayor's happy-go-lucky dog, but she says the mayor continues to bring the dog to city events.

Just Monday, FOX 5 Atlanta crews witnessed Zion, off his leash, enjoying City Hall.

Mayor Khalid Kamau's dog, Zion.

"Several other employees have expressed that they are fearful of this dog," Willis added. "The only way we can control anything that he does is to put policy in place."

She claims she is simply protecting the city.

"This city can not take on liability to play games with him. This dog has violated people," Willis concluded.

The other side:

The mayor contends Willis is playing politics.

"The same council woman who called to investigate my travel receipts, she tried to take my car," Mayor Kamau said. "So at this meeting, she's trying to take my staff and trying to take my dog."

Mayor Khalid Kamau's dog, Zion.

More on Mayor Khalid Kamau, council woman's beef

What's next:

The proposal ended up being pulled off of the table and was not voted on during Tuesday night's council meeting. Councilmember Helen Willis said she wanted more time to evaluate the issue. 

The Source: FOX 5 Atlanta reporter Aungelique Proctor interviewed South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau and City Council member Helen Zenobia Willis for this article.

