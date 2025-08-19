Firefighter injured, residents displaced by Gwinnett apartment complex fire

Firefighters in Gwinnett County responded to a massive blaze that tore through an apartment building Tuesday morning, sending thick black smoke into the sky and causing a partial collapse.

What we know:

The fire broke out at an apartment complex on Club Lakes Parkway in the Lawrenceville area. Video captured by a FOX 5 viewer from a nearby interstate shows a plume of smoke rising above the complex shortly after 9 a.m.

Crews arriving on scene found one of the apartment buildings heavily involved.

It remains unclear how many residents were inside at the time. Neighbors could be seen standing outside the complex filming the dramatic scene on their phones as smoke drifted across the property.

FOX 5 Atlanta was told that one firefighter was injured while fighting the blaze and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

Gwinnett County fire officials are expected to release additional details later today. At this time, it is unknown what started the fire.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ FOX 5 Atlanta photo