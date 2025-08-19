Vice President JD Vance visiting metro Atlanta on Thursday

article

The Brief Vice President JD Vance will visit Peachtree City on Aug. 21 to promote President Trump’s "One Big Beautiful Bill." The bill is credited with delivering major tax cuts aimed at working-class American families. Vance will likely meet with local officials and residents to discuss the economic impact of the legislation in Georgia.



Vice President JD Vance is headed to Georgia this week as part of a national push to spotlight the Trump administration’s economic agenda ahead of the 2026 election.

What we know:

According to a release, Vance will visit Peachtree City on Thursday, Aug. 21, to promote President Donald Trump’s "One Big Beautiful Bill," legislation that is supposed to deliver sweeping tax cuts aimed at helping working-class American families.

During the visit, the vice president is expected to meet with local officials, business owners and community members to discuss how the tax package has impacted household budgets and job growth in Georgia. The trip is believed to be part of a broader campaign to frame the tax bill as a signature achievement, benefitting everyday Americans.

Second lady Usha Vance will also be hosting an event at Cherokee Classical Academy in Canton on Thursday afternoon. Her office says the event will be focused on her Summer Reading Challenge.

What we don't know:

At this time, a location and time have not been announced.