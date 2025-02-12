South Fulton city council restricts mayor's authority, access to city buildings

The Brief South Fulton City Council voted to severely restrict the mayor’s authority. Council members early Wednesday morning temporarily blocked some of Mayor Khalid Kamau’s power. The move comes after the mayor faces scrutiny for tens of thousands of dollars in expenditures, overseas trips and concerns over the mayor bringing his dog to work at city hall.



The South Fulton City Council has voted to strip Mayor Khalid Kamau, also known as Mayor Kobi, of most of his duties and spending privileges.

Why did city council members restrict the mayor?

What we know:

The mayor has been accused of using his city-issued purchase card to make unauthorized purchases, spending approximately $26,000 without the city's approval.

Member of council Helen Willis told FOX 5 Atlanta that Mayor Khalid even used the card to fund trips overseas, including one to Africa. The mayor called those trips international-trade missions. Willis says that contradicts the city’s economic-development plan.

"That plan does not have anything in it that recommends we should be pursuing international trade and commerce at this time," Willis said.

RELATED: Mayor Khalid Kamau faces scrutiny over spending $26K in South Fulton funds

Willis also stated that city officials must provide appropriate justification within 72 hours of making a purchase with the card. However, 112 receipts belonging to the mayor had not been reconciled or submitted.

Although the city does not have a policy against international travel, the p-card cannot be used for personal expenses.

The backstory:

In late January, the city council voted to audit the mayor's spending.

RELATED: South Fulton City Council votes for audit of Mayor Khalid Kamau's spending

At the time, Mayor Khalid expressed frustration over the situation, saying he was distressed and disappointed that they were tearing each other down, especially right before the start of Black History Month.

The mayor also defended his trips, stating that they were business-related and part of his economic development plans.

Previously, the council also voted to suspend international travel for 30 to 45 days while the current policy undergoes review.

Council's demands

What's next:

During Tuesday night’s city council meeting, officials decided that Mayor Khalid must turn over his city-owned devices. He cannot use the city’s electric vehicle. The city is removing a pool table from his office. And he cannot access city hall or his office.

"We needed to take these drastic actions," said South Fulton City Member of council Helen Willis, district 3. Willis says the mayor violated public trust. "He misused public funds, he usurped the city manager’s authority, he abused his power," Willis said.

Additionally, three Mac devices purchased for the mayor will be redistributed, and the locks on the mayoral suite will be changed. Kamau's access to all city buildings and facilities has been revoked.

The City Manager was also directed to draft a memorandum to all employees effective immediately to cease and desist all interaction with the mayor. Any employee who violates the directive will be subject to immediate disciplinary action.

According to the city council, they reached a consensus that the mayor "has engaged in the unauthorized use of resources, abuse of his position, refusal to follow city policies, and engaged in conduct unbecoming to a member, which constitutes a breach of public trust."

The council stated that these actions will remain in effect until all city investigations are complete.

What they're saying:

The South Fulton City Council issued the following statement:

The City of South Fulton City Council has taken action following concerns about the Mayor’s unauthorized use of city resources, refusal to follow policies and conduct unbecoming of a public official. Effective immediately, the Mayor’s access to the city budget—excluding salary and benefits—and all city buildings, facilities, and access to the city-owned electric vehicle has been revoked.

Additionally, the Council has ordered the reassignment or return of unauthorized equipment and secured the mayoral suite to ensure accountability.

The City Council has ordered that staff and employee communication with the mayor be restricted pursuant to the City Charter. These temporary measures will remain in place, where feasible until all city investigations are complete. The Council remains committed to responsible governance and safeguarding taxpayer resources.

Who is Khalid Kamau?

Dig deeper:

According to the mayor's bio on the city's website, Mayor Khalid Kamau is a community activist and labor organizer who became the first #BlackLivesMatter organizer elected to public office. Before entering politics, he helped organize MARTA transit workers and led the Atlanta chapter of Black Lives Matter.

Elected to South Fulton City Council in 2017, Kamau championed policies focused on economic justice, housing, and public safety. His key achievements include creating a $1 million Pedestrian Safety Fund, a Blighted Property Fund, and passing legislation to make Juneteenth a paid city holiday. He also supported efforts to raise the minimum wage to $15, expand affordable housing, and decriminalize marijuana.

A self-described "Elected Activist", Kamau has been featured by CBS, The Nation, and Governing Magazine. As mayor, he sought to transform South Fulton—America’s Blackest Big City—into a national model for economic and restorative justice.

Since taking office, the mayor has been in the spotlight for several reasons.

In April 2023, South Fulton police shut down an egg hunt put on by the mayor because he didn't have the proper permit.

In July 2023, Mayor Khalid was arrested for felony burglary and trespassing after being discovered in a house on a property off Cascade Palmetto Highway.

In December 2023, the mayor closed his office on a Monday to stand with Palestine. The city council said at the time that he did not have the authority to close his office when the city was open for business.

In October 2024, Mayor Khalid proposed increasing his salary from $47,000 to $85,000, sparking concerns among residents.

In addition to the issue with the purchase card, there has also been debate on whether the mayor's dog should be allowed in City Hall.

What's next:

FOX 5 called and texted the mayor numerous times, asking to speak with him and is awaiting a response.

In the meantime, the mayor still collects his paychecks and benefits. The move to restrict the mayor’s power is temporary, pending the outcome of investigations into his spending and actions in office.