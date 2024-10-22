Is $85K enough for a mayor? South Fulton's head honcho says not at all

The Brief South Fulton’s Mayor Kobi (formerly Khalid Kamau) proposed increasing his salary from $47,000 to $85,000, sparking concerns among residents. The proposed raise is $25,000 more than what a pay study recommended in January. Residents and some city officials believe the salary increase is excessive for a part-time position, as currently classified by the state charter. The increase, if approved, would not take effect until January 2026, after the end of the mayor's current term, and he stated the raise is intended for the next mayor. No decision was made regarding the proposal during initial discussions; the city council will vote on the matter on Nov. 12.



A request for a raise that would double the salary of South Fulton’s mayor raised some concerns for residents.

"Being a mayor of 100 square miles and 110,000 people is a full-time job," said Mayor Kobi, City of South Fulton.

On Tuesday, city leaders began discussions about the proposal by Mayor Khalid Kamau, who now goes by the name Mayor Kobi, to increase the pay for his role from $47,000 to $85,000.

"$86,000 to me in a part time capacity seems to be a bit much," resident Alvin Reynolds told FOX 5.

"We do not agree with an $86,000 raise for the mayor," another resident said during public comment.

That amount was $25,000 over the recommended salary from a pay study in January.

The mayor told FOX 5 he believes the increase was justified by a raise members of council approved for themselves that was 44 percent higher than what was recommended in the pay study.

"To be clear, I believe council deserves every penny," he said.

District 3 City Councilwoman Hellen Willis says despite working well beyond part time hours, she maintained their roles are currently classified in the state charter as part time elected officials.

"To get paid full time pay and we’re classified by the state as part time is going to be problematic…it’s not fiscally responsible," she told FOX 5.

The proposed increase wouldn’t go into effect until January of 2026 after the mayor’s current term ends. He said he hasn’t decided whether he’ll run for office again.

"I’m actually trying to raise the next mayor’s salary whoever that is," Mayor Kobi stated.

While some agreed it was time to talk about salary increases for officials in the city still in its infancy, resident Alvin Reynolds said he believes their focus should be on initiatives that benefit taxpayers.

"We just want to make sure we’re using our money efficiently and most of that money is going toward taking care of our city and our residents," he added.

Several council members said they felt the move was premature and that they should first petition state lawmakers to reclassify their roles as full-time positions.

No action was taken on the proposal. Members of council will take it to a vote on Nov. 12.