South Fulton Council garnishes mayor's wages over unauthorized expenses

The Brief The South Fulton City Council votes unanimously to garnish Mayor Khalid Kamau's wages to recover funds for an unauthorized mural. Council members allege Mayor Kamau bypassed the city's procurement process and purchased the mural after his purchase card was suspended. City officials plan to gradually deduct the $5,283.85 from Kamau's salary through the end of the year, ensuring legal compliance.



The South Fulton City Council has voted to garnish Mayor Khalid Kamau’s wages.

The council found he had used city funds to commission a mural for his City Hall office without proper authorization.

What they're saying:

In a unanimous 7-0 vote Tuesday night, councilmembers approved a motion to pay the $5,283.85 invoice from the company that completed the work — and recover the funds directly from the mayor’s salary. "That motion was approved unanimously 7-0," confirmed the city clerk. "This will be paid from the mayor’s budget and garnished from his wages."

Council member Carmalitha Gumbs, who represents District 2, said Kamau bypassed the city’s procurement process when he commissioned the mural. "It was a decision that was made and done improperly," Gumbs said. "Unauthorized purchase that did not go through the procurement process."

The backstory:

Mayor Kamau is already under investigation following previous accusations that he spent tens of thousands of dollars in violation of city policy, including for overseas travel. The city council suspended his purchase card last month.

Council members allege the mural was purchased after that suspension. "We are constantly being confronted with mishaps and financial misdeeds being done to the taxpayers of this city," said District 3 Council member Helen Willis.

Mayor Pro Tem Linda Pritchett said the city received the bill for the mural last week and had to take action. "What we voted on was to make sure that a vendor was paid from the mayor’s budget for an expenditure that was not authorized by the city manager," Pritchett said. "We voted to pay it and make sure that the mayor repays the city."

Gumbs added, "To recover those funds, we will garnish his paycheck."

What's next:

City officials say the money will be gradually deducted from Kamau’s pay through the end of the year. The council emphasized that the garnishment is being conducted in accordance with the law.

