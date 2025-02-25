South Fulton Council's decision-making process over mayor under scrutiny

The Brief The South Fulton City Council barred Mayor Khalid Kamau from City Hall due to alleged unauthorized expenditures. The council lifted the temporary ban on the mayor after a collective decision made in an executive session and a public vote. There is confusion over the council's communication process, with conflicting statements about whether decisions were made individually or collectively.



The South Fulton City Council faces some tough questions over its recent actions against its mayor.

The council met for the first time since blocking South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau from City Hall.

The backstory:

The South Fulton City Council recently faced scrutiny over its decision to take action Mayor Khalid Kamau. Earlier this month, the council voted to bar the mayor from entering City Hall, citing violations of public trust. They accused him of making unauthorized expenditures, including overseas trips, using his city purchase card. In response, the council stripped the mayor of much of his power and removed items such as a pool table from his office.

What we know:

The council met for the first time since lifting the temporary ban on Mayor Kamau. Councilwoman Helen Willis clarified that the decision to rescind the ban was made collectively in an executive session, followed by a public vote. She stated, "We made the decision in executive session and came out and did a public vote." The council had initially communicated individually with the city attorney to reach this decision, which led to some confusion.

What we don't know:

There remains ambiguity regarding the council's communication process. Initially, they released a statement indicating that council members communicated individually with the city attorney. However, a subsequent statement claimed the decision was made collectively. Mayor Pro Tem Linda Pritchett explained, "We never changed our mind. The reason that sent out a separate message to clarify that is because sometimes the legal language can be a little confusing."

What's next:

At the recent council meeting, Mayor Kamau proposed accepting a $20,000 donation for the Mayor’s Griot Studio. However, council members voted to remove this item from the agenda. The council's future actions and the mayor's response to the council's actions remain to be seen.

